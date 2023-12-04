'A Personal Touch': Door County woman starts company to help older adults

Video shows a local woman, who started her own business.

Erin's Errands aims at connecting with customers, while completing their errands.

I found out about the company and then asked various senior services centers about some of the struggles for older people.

A local woman is making sure our older population is getting the help they need. I'm your Door County neighborhood reporter Katlyn Holt and I’m talking with her about her new business that aims to help others and how you can help too.

"I’ll sit with you. I'll talk to you about your budget and your favorite brands, said Hunsader."

This summer, Erin Hunsader moved back to Door County from Appleton, to be closer to her family.

"My father passed away this summer and I really wanted to be close to my mom,” said Hunsader.

Hunsader visits her mom often and she always brings her what she needs and then seeing her mom in assisted living made her think others need help too.

"Oftentimes I go visit her and she needs things and I started to think wow, you know other people hear might need things," said Hunsader.

She came up with a business to help people get items they need.

I talked to the management where she is and they said a lot of people don't really even have family to go out and get, you know, milk for them or do laundry for them if they need that," said Hunsader.

Erin's Errands is the name of her company, to help neighbors all over Door County.

"Just a more personal touch for people," said Hunsader.

Erin's Errands launched two weeks ago and she's already been able to help several older adults.

"I’ve had calls from people who want me to do pharmacy pickups for their parents and so distance doesn't bother me. I love driving and I understand why people especially in the winter, they don't want their parents on the road if they're elderly," said Hunsader.

I was able to speak with the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Lakeshore that services Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties.

I asked what some of the most common struggles are that they see older adults face.

"Loneliness is probably one of the biggest things, you know, a lack of resources when it comes to where do I go for this? Who can I contact for this? Sometimes it's just a matter of them having a name of some sort or a resource that will get them over this hump," said Spieker.

Anne Spieker, the family caregiver program manager and Jennifer Krueger, the outreach coordinator, say checking in with your local ADRC also can provide loads of resources.

"Anyone can be a caregiver, your neighbor, check on them check on your, you know, elderly or disabled neighbors make sure they're okay," said Krueger.

Aside from normal errands, Erin's Errands is also able to help with holiday needs; picking out gifts, wrapping and delivering. Contact Erin here.

