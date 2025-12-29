Why the end of the year could be the best time to buy a new car

If you've spent time this year thinking about buying a new car, the end of the year may be the best time to do it.

At Tom Gill Chevrolet, dealership general manager Phillip Gill said it's the season for deals on clearance 2025 models, as well as what's new for 2026.

"Even with our Silverados, we are seeing dollars off, even over $11,000," Gill said.

He adds some SUVs have been discounted $5,000 to $7,000 depending on price.

The Federal Reserve's most recent rate cut also means loan rates are coming down, especially on new cars.

"We have incentivized rates as low as 0% right now on shorter terms," Gill said. "Significantly better than we were seeing a year ago."

"Everybody is trying to hit sales objectives that either they set individually or as a store or as a manufacturer," said Ray Shefska, co-founder of the car buying service CarEdge.

He said without a doubt, end-of-year car buying can mean great deals and incentives.

"Manufacturers tend to offer the largest incentives the end of the year, and dealers are typically the most motivated the end of the year to hit those numbers," Shefska said.

For the best deal, Shefska recommends buyers focus on the out-the-door price. That means discounts on the vehicle and any accessories.

"If you do what the dealership wants you to do, which is concentrate on your monthly payment, it muddies the waters and you have no idea actually what you're paying for the car," Shefska said.

If you still have the energy for a little holiday shopping, it could pay off.

"It's a great time to come in and make a deal and buy a car ... and it's always a fun time around here," Gill said.

With new car prices at record highs, Shefska recommends not hesitating if you think you've found a good deal.

"If you find something you like today at a price that you like — that is affordable, buy the damn thing today," Shefska said.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

