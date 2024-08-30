What to buy and avoid at upcoming Labor Day weekend sales

Labor Day is a great time to kick back and enjoy the last long weekend of the summer. But this Labor Day weekend may be your last opportunity to score deals on a number of big-ticket items for the rest of the year.

Rich Brandenberg and Tracy McCloud were browsing the sales at Lowe's, hoping they said to find "some patio stuff, something for outside."

Lowe's manager Andrew Clark says they picked a great weekend for deals, and not just for outdoor gear.

"Washers and dryers, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, most of the appliances have great promotions on Labor Day," he said.

Consumer Reports breaks down the sales

Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports says overall, September is a low-key month for shopping. But this first weekend, you will find some great markdowns.

"You will see some discounts on large appliances and mattresses especially," she said. "As well as end-of-season things from summer, things like grills and outdoor furniture."

Gordon says you won't see such drastic markdowns on appliances and mattresses again until Presidents' Day in February of next year.

"You will see some sales for the holidays, but really those large appliance sales tend to be focused around those big holiday weekend sales," she said.

But for other major categories, from electronics to clothing, Gordon suggests holding off until Black Friday in November, or Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days happening in October.

"These sales rival the Prime Day sale they have in the summertime and they really kick off the holiday shopping season," Gordon said.

How to find the full list of great deals

For all the deals tracked by consumer reports, visit CR.org/deals. There you can find all the Labor Day deals you can snag right now including grills, washing machines and vacuums.

In particular, CR shows markdowns on Weber Grills and Beautyrest mattresses, just to name a few.

Brandenberg and McCloud are ready to shop.

"Something to close out, end of season, that type of thing," they said

So consider taking a break from the backyard and shopping the Labor Day sales, so you don't waste your money.

