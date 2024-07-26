Scammers using CrowdStrike outage to target PC users

The global CrowdStrike outage earlier this month impacted millions of people and their computers. Most of the issues that developed, such as thousands of canceled airline flights, have now been fixed.

But security experts worry scammers will now view this as an opportunity to strike you.

Amy Nofziger from AARP's Fraud Watch Network worries about scammers cashing in on the meltdown.

"We know the scammers are following the headlines," she said.

"Scammers will contact people pretending to be doing a good deed, and pretending to be your computer company, and saying, 'Hey, you heard about CrowdStrike? We can help you,'" she said.

Tech support scams easy to fall for

Stephanie Golden and Jennifer Jansen fell victim to classic tech support scams in the past and told us at the time how criminals pretended to fix a computer problem, but stole money instead.

After a malware attack resulted in a pop-up warning on her Mac, Golden explained that a fake Apple customer service representative told her to buy iTunes gift cards to make repairs.

"I listened because they make you feel so scared," she told us. "Your emotions kind of take over."

Jansen said a fake customer service representative requested remote access to her computer, which is a huge red flag.

"I let them go into my computer, where they could actually do everything from inside my computer," she said.

That's where scammers scoop up your personal information, from credit card numbers to tax documents.

So how do you protect yourself? AARP says to avoid a tech support scam:



Never call phone numbers that appear in pop-ups on your screen

Ignore unsolicited calls, emails or texts telling you there's a problem with your device, or that it has a virus

When in doubt, shut your device down

"They're gonna get you frenzied and worried that your computer is at risk," Nofziger said.

And that point, you can easily fall for what they are telling you.

If you've been targeted, report it to local law enforcement, the state Attorney General's Office, or AARP's fraud watch network helpline.

So don't waste your money.

