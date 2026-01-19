How to turn old phones and tech into cash

Did you receive some new gadgets under the tree this past holiday season, and don't know what to do with the ones they replaced? Or does your home have a drawer full of old phones collecting dust?

Either way, there are multiple platforms for converting your unused technology into extra cash.

Sell your old electronics for cash

Get money from an electronics buying store

The national chain PayMore is one store that buys old laptops, computer parts, select gaming consoles, speakers, cameras, Ring doorbell cameras and other smart devices.

"Bring them in, they'll make a deal with you, and you get cash," said customer Kevin Woods, who started the new year with some early spring cleaning.

"We buy lots of laptops, iPads, we love Apple TVs," said PayMore regional manager Brett Giselbach.

The advantage of using a local electronics store is avoiding the hassle of dealing with strangers online. Giselbach says the store handles the entire process for you.

"If you accept our offer, we will wipe it in front of you, make sure your data is safe," he said.

Online marketplaces to sell old tech

For those preferring online sales, CNET recently compared buying sites.

CNET shopping content director Russell Holly recommends the buy-and-sell site, Swappa.

"You, as the person selling, as well as the person buying, have quite a bit of control with that platform," Holly said.

"You can ask for additional pictures of the product if you're planning on making a purchase. If you're planning on listing it, you can list it for whatever price you want."

Other online platforms for selling electronics include:



CNET also recommends trade-in programs from major companies like Amazon, Best Buy and Apple.

If you’re planning on upgrading your smartphone, not just selling an old phone, Holly points out that a trade-in is likely a better deal.

"Chances are the company that makes the phone has a trade-in program that is usually the best deal you're going to get," he explained.

Which items bring in cash?

Not every electronic is worth selling. Holly says monitors have decent return value, but printers typically don't fetch much money.

"They're just not something that everybody feels like they need in their house anymore," he said.

According to PayMore’s website, the top electronics they buy include the iPhone, smartphones, video games and systems, cameras, tablets, laptops and smart watches.

Recycle old tech

When old tech becomes worthless, recycling is the responsible option.

The site Earth911 allows you to search for a recycling center based on your location and the materials you’re looking to recycle.

Both Best Buy and Staples offer recycling programs to customers. Another option is donating old tech through services like Cell Phones for Soldiers.

"As long as they are still functional in some way, then they can distribute them to folks in need," Holly said.

For products with life left in them, a local electronics store or online marketplace can help you declutter your space and earn some cash, so you don’t waste your money.

