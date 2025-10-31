Black Friday is starting early — but will buying now really save you?

You may have one last candy run to make this Halloween, but come November, it's time to get those holiday shopping lists in order.

Some big retailers like Walmart are already dropping hints about the upcoming Black Friday sales. And other stores are starting their sales earlier than ever.



At Best Buy, shoppers can find early Black Friday deals Oct. 31-Nov. 19 plus new doorbusters every Friday.

Lowe’s launched its early Black Friday on Oct. 30.

Walmart is planning a trio of deals events starting with Black Friday deals Nov. 14-16.

"The next one is going to be your traditional Black Friday weekend event, leading right into our third event of Cyber Monday," said Walmart manager Jayna Hill.

It’s not all about Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday, Consumer Reports' deals editor Samantha Gordon says Veterans Day is another good time to save.

"Veterans Day weekend is one of those long holiday weekends where you'll see some discounts around large appliances and mattresses," Gordon said.

Veterans can also take advantage of discounts and freebies offered by many regional restaurants and small businesses.

Holiday spending plans

But the biggest discounts generally come on Black Friday itself, especially on tech and electronics.

Before you buy, Gordon says make sure a Black Friday deal is actually a deal.

"A lot of the prices you're going to see are the same prices you'll see at other times of the years," Gordon said. "So don't think just because it says, 'Black Friday limited time deal,' it's the best price. You should still be doing your research to make sure that you're really getting the best value."

Small Business Saturday caps off a busy month of sales on Nov. 29 before Cyber Monday on Dec. 1.

Gordon says keep an eye on prices starting now. If you buy a gift and the price drops, you may be able to get it at the lower price.

"A lot of retailers do have policies in place where they will refund the difference. Not all of them do, so it's important to get familiar with those policies before you buy something," Gordon said.

Walmart shopper Debbie Johnson plans to get an early start on her November shopping to help offset inflation and tariff price hikes.

"Everything is a little high, so I am hoping to find some deals," Johnson said.

Always a smart idea, so you don't waste your money.

