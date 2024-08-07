Auto recall fatigue: Why so many drivers ignore recall notices

Every week seems to bring a new round of auto recalls. There have been so many lately, that it's getting to the point where many drivers are tuning out.

SUV owner Kristin Steuber wasn't sure if her vehicle had any unfixed recalls.

"This one? I don't know," she said, while filling it up with gas.

Cash Strickland wasn't sure about his car either, saying he has never checked it for a recall.

RELATED STORY | Drivers forced to wait months for automotive recall repairs

"No sir, not yet," he told us.

But you should check, especially since it takes just a few minutes to see if your car is on the recall list.

In just the past month alone, the following recalls have been issued:



Hyundai sounded the alarm that some air bags can deploy unintentionally

Hyundai and Nissan also warned of unexpected loss of drive power

BMW alerted drivers to rear cargo rails that may detach

Just as alarming, though, is the likelihood that many of these recalls won't get fixed. Mechanic Matt Overbeck says notices often get lost or sent to old addresses.

"You move, the car gets sold, you purchase a car, we don't know where the car went," he said. "So sometimes those notices just go unnoticed."

Even if it comes to your current address, Overbeck says some owners toss the notices, assuming they are junk mail letters or offers for extended warranties.

Over 50 million unrepaired issues

Patrick Olsen of CARFAX says more than 50 million vehicles had unfixed or open recalls last year.

"But we checked on July 1st of this year and we are up to 57.7 million vehicles," he said.

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, older vehicles are less likely to get repaired. The recall "completion rate" is 83% for new cars, but it drops to around 29% for vehicles 10 years or older.

RELATED STORY | Home inspection warning: The biggest thing many buyers miss

"Every recall is important to get fixed, and it could be as minor as there is the wrong informational sticker in your car up to things as this car could catch fire," Olsen said

There's an easy way to check for unresolved recalls.

Enter your license plate number or VIN on either of these two websites:



"You enter that in there," Overbeck explained, "and it will tell you if there is an open recall on your vehicle."

In July, U.S. auto safety regulators inched closer to a forced recall of 50 million airbag inflators. So look for more to soon be on the way.

Ddon't ignore notices that come by mail, and that way you stay safe and you don't waste your money.

_________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com