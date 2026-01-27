Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps book fair underway at Lincoln Elementary in Green Bay

NBC 26's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign raised more than $25,000 this year
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign kicked off its three-day book fair at Lincoln Elementary school on Tuesday morning, putting a smile on the faces of dozens of children.

This year's campaign raised over $26,000 for Lincoln, with all of the money used to buy books. During the book fair, kids at the school get to pick five books for their own.

The book fair will continue through Thursday. In May, NBC 26 will be back at Lincoln for a second book fair, where students can choose another five books to take home.

