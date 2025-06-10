Defense team for Maxwell Anderson files motion to dismiss charge of hiding a corpse

MILWAUKEE — Just days after a jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student after a first date in 2024, his defense team filed a motion to dismiss one of the charges.

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson in connection with Sade Robinson’s death. The jury convicted Anderson on all four counts on Friday, June 6.

Defense attorneys, Jason Findling, left and Anthony Cotton, right, confer during the cross examination of a state witiness at the trial of their client, Maxwell Anderson, center, in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson.

A couple of days later, on June 8, his defense team filed a motion to dismiss one of the counts against him.

According to court documents, the motion, which was officially filed on June 9, specifically targets Count 4—hiding a corpse—which was added by prosecutors shortly before the trial began.

Anderson's defense argues that, according to Wisconsin law, a person cannot be convicted of both mutilating a corpse and hiding the same corpse. The document states that a Wisconsin statute specifically identifies hiding a corpse as an "included crime" when mutilating a corpse is charged.

"Upon prosecution for a crime, the actor may be convicted of either the crime charged or an included crime, but not both," the defense motion stated, citing Wisconsin statute 939.66.

Anderson is due back in court on August 15 at 10 a.m. for a sentencing hearing.

