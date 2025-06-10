Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Defense team for Maxwell Anderson files motion to dismiss charge of hiding a corpse

Anderson's legal team says that because there is one corpse, he cannot be convicted of mutilating the same corpse
Maxwell Anderson
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 4 - Defense attorney Anthony Cotton, left, talks with his client Maxwell Anderson, center, in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Also joining them as part of Anderson's defense is Jason Findling, right. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentinal homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello is presiding over the trial that is expected to take close to two weeks..Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / POOL
Maxwell Anderson
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Just days after a jury found a Milwaukee man guilty of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student after a first date in 2024, his defense team filed a motion to dismiss one of the charges.

RELATED: Jury finds Maxwell Anderson guilty on all counts in homicide of Sade Robinson

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson in connection with Sade Robinson’s death. The jury convicted Anderson on all four counts on Friday, June 6.

MJS Anderson 18.jpg
MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 18 - Defense attorneys, Jason Findling, left and Anthony Cotton, right, confer during the cross examination of a state witiness at the trial of their client, Maxwell Anderson, center, in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Pool via Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A couple of days later, on June 8, his defense team filed a motion to dismiss one of the counts against him.

According to court documents, the motion, which was officially filed on June 9, specifically targets Count 4—hiding a corpse—which was added by prosecutors shortly before the trial began.

READ ALSO: Maxwell Anderson trial jurors describe mental toll of serving on high-profile murder case

Anderson's defense argues that, according to Wisconsin law, a person cannot be convicted of both mutilating a corpse and hiding the same corpse. The document states that a Wisconsin statute specifically identifies hiding a corpse as an "included crime" when mutilating a corpse is charged.

"Upon prosecution for a crime, the actor may be convicted of either the crime charged or an included crime, but not both," the defense motion stated, citing Wisconsin statute 939.66.

Watch: Maxwell Anderson trial jurors describe mental toll of serving on high-profile murder case

Maxwell Anderson trial jurors describe mental toll of serving on high-profile murder case

Anderson is due back in court on August 15 at 10 a.m. for a sentencing hearing.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids