De Pere Common Council delays vote on $70 million downtown development deal

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Common Council met Tuesday night but did not take a final vote on a proposed agreement with developer New Land Enterprises for a $70 million mixed-use development in downtown De Pere.

Council members met to negotiate the terms of the deal. Meeting minutes show no final vote was taken on the proposal.

The development would transform an empty lot near Main Avenue and Broadway Street along the Fox River — a space that has sat vacant since a 2019 fire destroyed multiple businesses in the area.

"We have a blighted property here that's just hurting for something," De Pere Mayor James Boyd said.

The proposed complex would bring more than 190 housing units and retail and restaurant space to the area. Boyd said 165 of the units would be market-rate apartments. The same developer built the NOVA Apartments in Green Bay.

Under the proposal, the city would pay New Land Enterprises about $12 million in incentives if the plan is approved.

Not everyone is on board. Kristin Bailey, who has fished on the Fox River near the proposed development site for 35 years, said she is concerned about affordability.

"I feel like they're pushing the regular people out, like only the wealthy can afford to live here anymore," Bailey said. "It's using resources that could be better allocated to people who actually need homes."

Boyd said the project will not break ground until next year and that residents will have multiple opportunities to weigh in before construction begins.

"Everything else has to go through committees, commissions and boards, over the upcoming year or so, so there will be plenty of opportunity for public feedback," Boyd said.

For a full look at look at what New Land Enterprises is looking to bring to downtown De Pere, check out Claire Peterson's story here.