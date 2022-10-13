Watch live: Darrell Brooks trial resumes, more witnesses to testify

WAUKESHA — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Prosecutors allege Brooks, 40, hit and killed six people and injured scores of others with an SUV on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time.

The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week when he demanded Judge Dorow dismiss his public defenders.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: LIVE BLOG, THURSDAY, OCT. 13

10:40 a.m. update:

Brooks said there's no way this trial should be taking place in Waukesha County, claiming the jury can't be impartial. He took aim at political ads that feature the parade attack, saying there are clear conflicts of interest.

Brooks has been addressing the courtroom for almost 30 minutes now without interruption.

10:33 a.m. update:

Brooks continued by questioning the prosecution, saying there's been no proof that they're licensed to practice law. He also accused Judge Dorow of not abiding by her oath. '

He claimed he's deeply concerned for the rights of the jury, saying "It would be a travesty for them to make a decision without them being fully informed."

Brooks also said he only had three days to prepare his defense, which he calls "bias." He only had three days after he fired his attorneys, who had spent nearly a year preparing his defense.

"Can anyone make a claim against me," Brooks asked of the courtroom.

10:20 a.m. update:

Judge Dorow ordered the jury back in and then right back out because Brooks became argumentative following recess.

Brooks is arguing about jurisdiction once again, saying, "A living human being can only make a claim. An entity cannot make a claim."

"I move for this case to be dismissed for failure to appear by the plaintiff. Everything I say has merit and validity. My sixth amendment right has basically been trampled over," Brooks said.

Judge Dorow had asked Brooks what he wanted to say, saying he should just make the statements he wants to make.

09:52 a.m. update:

The state asks for a comfort break after the first witness required two hours for state examination and cross. Judge Dorow granted that request. Now in recess.

09:35 a.m. update:

Laura Thein, during cross with Brooks, tells him "I don't have eyes in the back of my head," when asked if she saw the vehicle coming. Thein said she did not hear the vehicle either, as she was marching in front of the dance group's "music vehicle."

Brooks, as with other witnesses, pushed Thein on whether she saw the driver or heard a car horn that day. She said did not see the driver or hear a horn.

Throughout cross, viewers in the gallery sighed, rolled their eyes, or smirked at Brooks' questions.

9:16 a.m. update:

The state examined Laura Thein for nearly an hour. During that time, the state played video evidence of people being struck by the red SUV.

Thein identified moments in the evidence when both Virginia "Ginny" Sorenson and Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel were hit by the vehicle.

"It all happened in a manner of seconds ... I thought I was in a war," said Thein.

When video evidence was played, one man in the gallery placed his head in his hands, and at times, plugged his ears with his fingers.

8:20 a.m. update:

The first witness called to the stand Thursday was Laura Thein, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

"We were like sisters. A sisterhood."

8:15 a.m. update:

Darrell Brooks opened proceedings Thursday by once again rejecting the court's use of his name.

In response, Judge Dorow said, "You've never given me another name for which to call you. It's not a disrespectful thing. It's out of respect for these proceedings."

RECAP ON TRIAL ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Wednesday's proceedings were moving along rather smoothly until about noon when severe weather started to move in.

Judge Jennifer Dorow called for a recess after a tornado warning was issued for Waukesha County.

Before the recess, the jury heard some dramatic testimony from victims and witnesses of the parade.

Daniel Knapp told the courtroom that he saw his little girl fly 15 feet through the air after the SUV struck her.

"She was conscious, but I would consider a look of — now mind you, she's three years old — a complete look of fear and misunderstanding," said Knapp.

He then testified that he made eye contact with the driver of the SUV, who he described as a Black male with facial hair and wide eyes.

The jury also heard from a father whose daughter was injured in the tragedy, and Adam and Stephanie Bonesteel who knew Jane Kulich, one of the victims who died during the attack.

