Dairy Queen’s St. Patrick’s Day Blizzard and shake are already back on menus

Dairy Queen is looking forward to spring earlier than ever by bringing back two St. Patrick’s Day treats — even before we’ve celebrated Valentine’s Day!

The returning Under the Rainbow Shake and Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat are both available now for anyone looking to add a little leprechaun magic to their life. And this launch of the treats so early in February is no surprise since McDonald’s launched its Shamrock Shake earlier than ever this year. It’s never too early to think spring!

DQ’s Under the Rainbow Shake, which is back for the second year in a row, is made with DQ vanilla soft serve ice cream, strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles. It is finished with whipped topping and even more rainbow sprinkles.

The Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat is a mint green color and combines chocolate brownie pieces, choco chunks and mint with vanilla soft serve.

Both treats will be on the menu through St. Patrick’s Day. You have plenty of time to grab them, but make sure you do so before March 17!

If you’re not quite ready to move to St. Patrick’s Day, Dairy Queen’s Valentine’s Day treats are still on the menu through Feb. 14.

Both the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake have returned for the season. The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is made with vanilla soft serve, red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing. Meanwhile, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake features similar flavors, but is heart-shaped and made for two people to enjoy together.

The cake has a layer of vanilla soft serve, a center of red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing and a layer of Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. It is decorated with the letters “xoxo” and heart-shaped sprinkles.

Are you ready to dig into some St. Patrick’s Day treats?

