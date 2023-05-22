You can get half off selected Crocs right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Calling all Crocs fans! For a limited time, you can get 50% off selected crocs. All you have to do is shop on their website or on the Crocs app.

The average cost of a pair of Crocs is $64.99. However with the current sale some options at that price point have been reduced to $32.49 — or less. You can also find some models for as low as $20. The deal covers limited styles, including flip-flops, slip-ons and rain boots.

Best of all, you can combine this offer with a 15% off sitewide coupon. All you have to do is sign up for emails and texts from Crocs, and they will send you a code to enter at checkout. As an added bonus, by signing up for the Crocs alerts, you will also get free shipping.

The Crocs 50% off sale also includes Jibbitz. While a five-pack of Jibbitz usually costs $19.99, they are $14.99 right now. Solo Jibbitz are also on sale, like this “Cat Person” charm, which is reduced from $4.99 to $3.74.

Even though only limited styles are available with the Crocs sale, you can save big on other styles by checking out their other deals. For instance, you can get the Women’s Winter Puff Boots for 40% off or the Kids’ Camo All-Terrain Sandals for 30% off. TheCrocs Translucent Glitter Clog is also 20% off.

Make sure you act fast, because sizes are selling out quickly!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.