Crivitz principal accused of felony driving with prohibited alcohol content

SAUK COUNTY — The principal and athletic director of Crivitz High School was arrested in Sauk County on Thursday, accused of driving with a "prohibited alcohol content," according to court records.

Jeffery Baumann, 55, was arrested by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. According to Sauk County records, this is Baumann's fourth arrest for operating with a prohibited alcohol content, making it a felony.

On Friday, Baumann appeared in court over video while in custody. He was released on a signature bond of $1,500, according to court records. His pretrial date is set for Nov. 7.

NBC26 contacted Baumann, but he declined to comment.

The Crivitz School Board told NBC26 that Baumann has been placed on administrative leave.