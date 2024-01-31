Create a DIY Valentine’s Day dinner with these easy meal kits

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate with your sweetheart by enjoying a special meal together. But going out to a restaurant can be both expensive and crowded on the holiday, so why not stay in and share a home-cooked meal? Even if you’re not the best amateur chef, you can still put together an amazing dinner that’s sure to impress your Valentine.

With convenient meal kits, it’s even easier to cook up a delicious dish in no time —and it tastes like it was difficult to make. Ready-to-bake meals are delivered right to your door, and you can choose from a variety of cuisines and price points. So skip the hassle and expense of a dinner out! Instead, check out these five fantastic meal kit options from Harry and David to ensure your Valentine’s Day date is a sweet success.

$85 at Harry & David

Nothing says romance like a classic steak dinner. Bring the steakhouse to you with this quintessential meal featuring two 6-ounce USDA Prime Filets of top sirloin, signature twice-baked potatoes and a New York-style cheesecake. The included peppercorn spice rub is the perfect finishing touch that will bring restaurant quality into the comfort of your home.

$120 at Harry & David

You can’t go wrong with hearty Italian fare, and this lasagna is sure to warm you and your sweetheart up. It serves four to six people and comes with fresh sourdough bread, so you can share it with the whole family. Want to keep it all for you and your sweetheart? Extend the Valentine’s Day fun with leftovers. Decadent raspberry cheesecake is the perfect sweet ending.

$150 at Harry & David

Who said Valentine’s Day has to be celebrated at dinner? Get the party started early with this scrumptious brunch including tomato and feta quiche, crab cakes, lobster bread puddings, maple hickory-smoked bacon and cinnamon swirl bread. This lavish spread also comes with Bloody Mary mix so you can top your festive feast off with a cocktail.

$50 at Harry & David

If there’s one day of the year you have permission to skip dinner and go straight to dessert, it’s Valentine’s Day. This indulgent box of Cheryl’s Cookies includes two each of the brand’s Buttercream Frosted Vanilla, Devil’s Food Chocolate Frosted, oatmeal raisin, sugar, chocolate chip and Chocolate Obsession flavors. The sweet treats pair perfectly with Harry & David Ross Lane Red Blend. Cheers!

$210 at Harry & David

Indulge in the best of land and sea with this surf-and-turf dinner featuring USDA Choice filets of top sirloin, crab cakes, sun-dried tomato and truffle macaroni and cheese, black truffle and almond green beans, and blueberry peach crisp. If you can’t get away for the holiday, this perfectly shareable meal will remind you of a warm summer day.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.