June 1-7 is National CPR and AED Awareness Week, an annual observance highlighting how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

About 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, meaning that in an emergency, a person performing CPR will most likely be trying to save the life of someone they love.

The week's observance places importance not only on learning these skills, but also on the willingness of bystanders to act during a cardiac arrest emergency.

If you want to learn more about CPR and AED awareness, you can do so here!

To find a class, you can click here!