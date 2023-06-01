Convicted murderer could be linked to 10 other killings, police say

Police in Austin, Texas, believe a convicted murderer could be linked to 10 more killings.

Raul Meza Jr., 62, was arrested Monday and charged with murdering two people, his 80-year-old roommate and a woman who was found dead in 2019.

"Right now we have between eight and 10 cases that kind of fit the similar circumstance that we're looking at, but that could obviously grow," said Detective Katy Conner with the Austin Police Department.

Police began looking for Meza after he reportedly called authorities to confess to the killings on May 25.

Meza was located near a bus stop, and police said he was carrying a backpack with zip ties, duct tape and a gun.

"Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it," said Detective Patrick Reed of the Austin Police Department.

Meza spent about a decade in prison after pleading guilty to raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in 1982. He was released in 1993, about 20 years early, for good behavior and credit for time served, The Associated Press reports.

Meza is currently being held in the Travis County jail. His bond is set at $1 million.

