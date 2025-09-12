Community rallies to help GBAPS families get new, clear backpacks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Following a fight in the Preble High School cafeteria Tuesday afternoon, which led officers to discover a loaded gun in a student’s backpack, community members are stepping up to help families in need.

The Green Bay Area Public School (GBAPS) District has since announced a new backpack policy effective September 22 for students in grades 6-12.

“This is all part of the process of continuous improvement and making sure that we are considering every strategy to make sure our students are safe in our schools,” said GBAPS Superintendent Vicki Bayer.

From the implementation date, students in the affected grades will be allowed to carry their school items in clear backpacks only. The change is district wide.

Some parents are voicing cost and privacy concerns with the requirement.

Community rallies to help GBAPS families get new backpacks

“The people already went shopping, and so, all the expenses are already done, and this could be another one that people weren’t really expecting,” said Mark Becker, who graduated from East High.

He decided to help families in the school district who are unable to purchase new backpacks for their students. Becker bought 25 backpacks and says anyone who presents a valid student ID to him at his shop, Specialty Auto Sales, can take one, no questions asked.

“The need is there, and if you have the ability to help out in any way you can, you’ve got to do it,” said Becker.

He isn’t the only business owner in the area offering the item for free. Delain Insurance Agency purchased 35 clear backpacks to gift students in need. Green Bay parents and community members are helping out, too.

“I think it’s great to see people from the community coming together because there is a need,” stated Becker.

While the school district does not intend to provide all students with a new backpack, Superintendent Bayer praised the community for its ‘outpouring’ of support.

The district directs families unable to purchase a new backpack to their child’s student resource office. Bayer said the schools will ‘work with families’ to secure a backpack for those who need one.

“Backpacks are not the only solution,” Bayer clarified. “What they do is mitigate the risk [of a safety threat].”

In addition to the new backpack policy, the district is working to improve other security measures within the schools.

There are currently 11 student resource officers on site across the district’s schools. Two officers were present in the Preble cafeteria at the time of the Tuesday incident.

“These acts will not be tolerated,” noted Bayer, who added that all threats to student safety will be met with ‘the highest degree of discipline.'

One individual involved in the Tuesday incident, a 16-year-old student, was arrested at school following the event. The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is not referring adult charges at this time.

GBPD Chief Chris Davis said the student in custody is facing charges of disorderly conduct, battery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm in a school and possession of a firearm by someone under 18.

Both Davis and Bayer encourage district parents and students to report suspicious activity and all threats to student safety. If you see something, say something.

It is unclear at this time whether the backpack policy at GBAPS is a permanent change. It is also unclear whether it will be extended to elementary school students.

September 15, a week before the policy goes into effect, the district will hold a community roundtable for the public to share input regarding student safety measures at GBAPS. The discussion will begin at 6 pm in the Preble High School cafeteria.