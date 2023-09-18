Clorox warns of product shortages after cyberattack on their systems

Some Clorox products might be scarce on store shelves as the company continues to recover from a cyberattack that interfered with their operations in August.

The company said they believe the unauthorized activity has been contained, but they are struggling to meet consumer demand as they work to manually process orders across their manufacturing facilities.

“We are resuming production, getting certain shipments out the door, and remaining in constant contact with customers about their immediate needs,” they stated. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we work through this.”

Clorox did not specify which products might be affected.

The company expects to be back to automated order processing next week, but they don’t have an estimated time for how long it will take them to get back on track to meet demand.

The cyberattack was discovered last month in some of the company’s information technology systems. They said steps were immediately taken to stop it and certain systems were taken offline as a precaution.

