Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at Grammys to present award

Celine Dion made a surprise and rare public appearance during the 66th annual Grammy Awards show Sunday night amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion told the admiring audience.

In 2022, the singer revealed she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which can cause muscle stiffness and spasms making it difficult for the global artist to sing. Since then she has had to postpone multiple performances, including her European tour, as the disorder progresses.

Her sister, Claudette Dion, told a Canadian news outlet in December that Dion had lost control of her muscles but hopes to perform again.

A new documentary detailing the Canadian singer’s health journey and offering a rare glimpse into her private life is coming to Amazon Prime Video soon, the company announced last week.

Dion, a six-time winner herself, presented the Grammys' final award of the night, Album of the Year, to Taylor Swift.

Swift broke the record for most wins in the category, but social media has been divisive in analyzing the moment between the pop divas.

When Swift excitedly dashed onto the stage with several of her collaborators, including producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff and featured artist Lana Del Rey, she took the trophy without looking at Dion, instead exchanging looks of delight with her team.

Some said Swift not acknowledging Dion as she took the award was disrespectful. But others said Swift was just caught up in the moment, and photos from backstage showed the pair embracing, seemingly putting any rumors of ill-intent to rest.

