Celebrate National Burrito Day with these deals and freebies

Today is the first Thursday of April, which according to National Today — and a lot of our favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurants — means it’s National Burrito Day!

If you’re a fan of this tortilla-wrapped treat, read on to see where you can score deals (and even freebies!) on this delicious holiday:

Taco Bell

Using the Taco Bell app, you can buy one burrito and get a second one of equal or lesser value for 50% off. According to USA Today, food delivery apps are also getting in on the Taco Bell deals: Get $5 off your order of $20 or more when you purchase a Taco Bell burrito through DoorDash, or get a free Taco Bell burrito with an order of $22 or more through GrubHub.

Qdoba

If you’re a member of the Qdoba Rewards loyalty program (sign up for free!), you can get a free burrito with the purchase of an entreÌe and drink! Redeem the deal in-person, online or through the Qdoba app.

Taco John’s

If you’re a member of Taco John’s Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty program, you can get $2 off any Meat and Potato burrito combo. Note, though, that you need to have signed up for the rewards program before April 3 (yesterday) to take advantage of this deal.

Chipotle

On National Burrito Day, order online or through the Chipotle app and use the code “DELIVER” for free delivery. This perk is available to all Chipotle Rewards members (sign up for free!).

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Buy one burrito or bowl and get one free when ordering online, in-store or via the Moe’s Rewards App.

