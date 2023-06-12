Cave tour boat capsizes near New York

Multiple rescue crews are responding to a tour boat that capsized near New York.
According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized at around 11:30 a.m.
Scripps News Buffaloreports that four people were taken to a local hospital. A spokesperson for Eastern Niagara Health System said none of their injuries were believed to be critical.
The boat ride runs along the Erie Canal. It's billed as a 75-minute guided underground tour.
This is what is looks like right now along the Erie Canal.
City of Lockport Fire Dept. is assisting @WKBW pic.twitter.com/bJPIko4eDy
— Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) June 12, 2023
