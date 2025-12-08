Is the viral 'Bearista' cup back? Starbucks teases possible restock

This might be your chance to get your hands on the viral Starbucks "Bearista" cup that has been sold out for weeks.

The company posted an Instagram video on Sunday featuring the cup. The caption said, "Your chance is in the Starbucks app. Tomorrow, 12/8."

There were no other details given about the possible restock.

The bear-shaped cup was added as part of the coffee chain's holiday collection on Nov. 6. It features a glass teddy bear wearing a green Starbucks beanie.

The 20-ounce cup costs about $30, but they immediately sold out after they were launched.

You can find the cups being resold online for hundreds of dollars.