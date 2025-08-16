AT&T customers could receive up to $7,500 in data breach settlement

AT&T customers could receive thousands of dollars in payouts as part of a $177 million settlement over two data breaches that occurred last year.

The two breaches were announced in March and July of 2023. The first breach impacted 73 million current and former customers, whose information, including Social Security numbers, was found in a dataset on the dark web.

The second breach included the telephone numbers of nearly all of the company's cellular customers.

According to the settlement website, customers who were impacted by either breach will be eligible for a claim. The eligible customers will receive an email notice.

Customers who were impacted by both breaches could be eligible for up to $7,500.

The deadline to submit a claim is Nov. 18.

The settlement still needs to be approved, and the final approval hearing is in early December.

In a statement, AT&T says it denies allegations that it was responsible for the criminal acts from the data breach.

