Buck breaks through window of restaurant, surprising customers

It was quite a surprise for the lunch crowd at a Noodles & Company restaurant in Beloit, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

A buck broke into the restaurant through a window, shocking customers — then wandered around the restaurant and kitchen, and left out the back door.

Oh deer! No word if this Buck was from Milwaukee, but it made a splash at this @noodlescompany in Beloit during lunch on Tuesday. #Wisconsin @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/t5lyFg3eBe — SUSAN KIM (@SusanKim4) October 25, 2023

The chain is having fun with the incident and offered "2 buck" ($2) mac and cheese on Wednesday.

No word on whether this Buck was from Milwaukee or not.

According to security camera footage from the restaurant, on Oct. 24, just before noon, customers in the crowded restaurant can be seen quickly turning around towards a window in the dining room's front entrance.

That's the moment when a buck can be seen in the top right corner of the video bursting through a layer of windows and walking through an internal door. It was at that moment that customers began running towards another exit in the building.

There appeared to be at least 25 to 30 people in the restaurant at that time. Some were seated and others were standing in line or at the front counter waiting on orders. The buck is seen running through a middle aisle towards the kitchen's entrance, and didn't appear to be limping or seriously injured.

One young patron stood on a chair and pointed at the buck, appearing to alert other customers in astonishment.

It wasn't clear if animal control services had to take the animal in for an evaluation or if the buck escaped to a wooded area.





This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukee with additional reporting from Scripps News.

