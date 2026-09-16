Brown County to vote on asking state to hold off on data center builds

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss approving a resolution that would ask for a statewide data center moratorium during its monthly meeting Wednesday night.

The resolution was submitted by the Planning, Development and Transportation Committee to be approved by the board. In it, the committee calls for the Wisconsin Legislature to place a moratorium on building data centers until comprehensive statewide regulations are in place.

County leaders listed protection of electrical ratepayers, land use, wetland preservation, water resources, energy and water efficiency standards, noise pollution, infrastructure costs and more as concerns they urge the state to address in the regulations.

If the resolution is passed, copies will be emailed to state legislators.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Brown County Central Library, 515 Pine St., in the Pine Room on the lower level.