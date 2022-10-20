Reflecting on the road to recovery for one Pulaski bonfire explosion victim

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spent the last few days at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.

Though he's from Pulaski, there's only two burn centers in the state that can treat his face, hand and leg injuries caused by a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove last Friday.

"In a bonfire incident, people usually fall into the fire or their clothing catches on fire, and the longer that the fire is in contact with the skin, the more extensive and deep the burns tend to be," Dr. Nicholas Meyer, Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center Medical Director, said.

Dr. Meyer has been working with Brandon since he was first transported to the hospital. For Brandon's injuries, the road to recovery includes skin grafting surgeries, therapies and emotional support.

"It takes a long process," Dr. Meyer said. "Usually, a patient stays in the burn unit for one day per percent burnt of their body. So for example, if they're burnt 50% of their body, it's about 50 days in the hospital."

However, Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski, Brandon's parents, said the outlook for their son is good.

"The doctors are very optimistic about going back to a normal life routine," Bruce said. "Going back to work, golfing, fishing, or whatever it is that he wants to do...they're very positive about that."

For now, Brandon is expected to stay in the hospital for the next four to six weeks. Though his parents said the recovery is going to be a long process, they are so thankful for the overwhelming love and support.

"Usually we're on the other end, helping the community..." Tammy said. "...And now, we're on this end receiving, so it's pretty amazing, and we just want to say thank you."

To donate to Brandon's family, and other families, click on the links below.

Brady McAllister

Brandon Brzcezkowski

Benjamin Van Asten

Isaac Nelson

Keira Duchateau

Lily Koellner

Matthew Lindsley

General Fundraiser