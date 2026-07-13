Boat fire on Fox Lake, all occupants escape unharmed

A boat caught fire on Fox Lake Sunday morning, sending its four occupants jumping into the water before they were rescued by nearby boaters.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on July 12, 2026, multiple 911 callers reported a boat fully engulfed in flames on Fox Lake in the Town of Fox Lake. Callers reported the occupants jumped from the boat and were picked up by other boaters on the lake.

The Fox Lake Fire Department towed the boat to shore, where the fire was extinguished. A tow company later removed the boat from the lake.

The boat had been purchased the previous day and was being operated legally by a juvenile male and 3 juvenile passengers, one of whom was the boat's owner. No injuries were reported.

An onboard fire extinguisher was used in an attempt to put out the fire but was not successful.

There were no indications the occupants' actions or inactions caused the fire.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake Police Department, Fox Lake EMS, and Randolph EMS responded to the incident.