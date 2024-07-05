Boat crashes into wall near Kewaunee Lighthouse

KEWAUNEE (NBC 26) — The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department says their communications center received a report of a boat that crashed into a stone wall just north of the Kewaunee Lighthouse. The call came in at 10:33 PM on Thursday, July 4th.

Shortly after the report was made, the operator of the boat also contacted the communications center, saying he had struck the barrier and that there were four people on the boat. He also stated that two of those people were injured.

The boat's operator is a 58-year-old man from Mansheim, Minnesota.

The Kewaunee City Police Department and units from Kewaunee Rescue, Kewaunee Fire, the United States Coast Guard, and the Department of Natural Resources responded, along with Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department.

Occupants of the boat were transported safely to the shore where they were treated. On person was taken to a medical facility in Green Bay with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

