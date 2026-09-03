'Big Blue' arrives in Hawaii

HONOLULU (NBC 26) — A massive crane built in Manitowoc has arrived at its new home in Hawaii after a months-long journey across the globe.

According to the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, the “Big Blue Crane,” known as P-82, recently reached Pearl Harbor after temporarily sheltering from Hurricane Lala in a commercial harbor on Oahu.

The crane was built by Konecranes in Manitowoc and stands 228 feet tall, weighing roughly 2.3 million pounds. It is capable of lifting up to 175 tons and will be used to service aircraft carriers and submarines at Pearl Harbor.

P-82 departed Manitowoc in May for the estimated three to four month trip to Hawaii, traveling through the Panama Canal before arriving in the Pacific.