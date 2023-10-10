The best lawn and garden deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
Amazon is serving up big deals to members during its Prime Big Deal Days sale Oct. 10-11. Online shoppers can take advantage of savings on items across all product categories from fashion finds to home goods. Shoppers can even find lawn and garden deals 50% off or more, which is great if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor space.
To gain access to deals, you must be a Prime member or sign up for a free 30-day trial. Memberships cost $139 per year for adults and $69 per year for students.
Though the growing season is winding down, this is a time of the year when there’s a lot of work to do in the yard. Here are just a few of the best deals we found for lawn and garden products during Amazon Prime Day so far.
Lawn Care Deals
Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower
- Lazyboi Cordless Leaf Blower – $80 (was $130)
- Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed – $36 (was $45)
- Saker Cordless Hedge Trimmer – $82 (was $110)
- Bilt Hard Gas Lawn Mower – $208 (was $260)
Gardening Deals
Homgava Collapsible Folding Wagon Cart – $76 (was $130)
- Bag of 130,000+ Hummingbird & Butterfly Wildflower Seeds – $21 (was $25)
- Grebstk Crack Weeder – $10 (was $17)
- Specilite 50ft. Garden Hose – $32 (was $43)
- Amzxart Solar Pathway Outdoor Landscape Lighting (6-pack)- $39 (was $60)
Patio Deals
Noorio B200 Security Camera
- Vewogarden Large Outdoor Metal Wind Spinner – $42 (was $50)
- Easy-Going Waterproof Curtains – $21 (was $26)
- Sand Mine Reversible Mats – $29 (was $36)
- East Oak 150 Gallon Large Deck Box – $260 (was $330)
Power Tools Deals
High Pressure Power Washer Spray Nozzle
- Saker Mini Chainsaw – $40 (was $100)
- DeWalt Cordless Drill Power Tool Set – $159 (was $229)
- Dremel Cordless Rotary Tool – $28 (was $35)
- Worx Air Lithium Multi-Purpose Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner Tool – $62 (was $90)
Which deals will you be clicking “add to cart” on?
