The 10 best deals at Lowe’s Early Black Friday Every Day sale

Lowe’s is getting a head start on the holiday shopping season by offering Black Friday deals earlier than ever.

Now through Nov. 8, you’ll find hundreds of items on sale during Lowe’s Early Black Friday Every Day sale. From artificial Christmas trees and lights to appliances, indoor decor and tools, you can save on items for yourself or begin checking off your gift list.

Take a look at just some of the items in Lowe’s Early Black Friday Every Day sale:

$99 at Lowe’s (was $169)

In need of a new ladder to hang your Christmas lights this season? You can save $70 on this Little Giant Ladders 14.3-feet ladder, now priced at $99.

With a load capacity of 300 pounds, the ladder weighs 26 pounds and converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree or trestle-and-plank scaffolding.

$146.30 (was $209) at Lowe’s

You can give your home a new look with this 8-by-10-foot Taupe Indoor Area Rug, priced at $146.30 for a savings of $62.70.

The rug is a taupe color, so it should fit in well with most wall colors. Made of polyester yarn, it has a soft texture that should feel cozy on your feet.

$198 at Lowe’s (was $248)

In need of a new Christmas tree? You can save $50 on this Holiday Living 7.5-feet Brighton Spruce Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights, now priced at $198.

The tree is pre-lit with 500 indoor micro color-changing LED lights that have eight functions. It also features 1,703 mixed branch tips to give it a full and realistic look.

$199.99 at Lowe’s (was $399.99)

You can warm up cold nights this winter — or just start planning for next summer — with this Nuu Garden Dark Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, now priced at $199.99 for a savings of $200.

The fire pit table has a rattan design and is made of weather-resistant aluminum panels. The fire generates 50,000 BTU output and is suitable for 4-6 people.

$99.95 at Lowe’s (was $117.95)

If you’ll be hosting holiday gatherings this year and need a new slow cooker, you can save $18 on this Cuisinart 6.5-Quart Stainless Steel Rectangle Slow Cooker, now priced at $99.95.

The slow cooker has a touchpad control panel with LCD time display, a 24-hour cooking timer and removable 6.5-quart oval ceramic cooking pot. It also features keep warm, simmer, low and high settings.

$399 at Lowe’s (was $599)

You can save $200 on this DeWalt Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw now through Jan. 31.

The saw has a 15-amp, 3,800 RPM motor and a precise miter system that cuts 60 degrees to the right and 50 degrees to the left.

$562.21 at Lowe’s (was $2,959)

Now is a great time to buy patio furniture, as it’s often marked down when it’s out of season.

You can save a whopping $2,396.79 on this Unity 7-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Gray Cushions, now priced at just $562.21. The patio set is made of handwoven wicker and features large armrests and deep seats.

$49.99 at Lowe’s (was $99.99)

If you’ve been thinking of adding some security devices to your home, now is a great time to do so before the weather gets too cold.

You can save $50 on this Blink Wired Floodlight Smart Security Camera, now priced at $49.99. The camera comes in black or white and features motion detection, a built-in siren and it works with Alexa. It also has LED lighting and night view in color, plus you can see, hear and speak to people and pets from the Blink app.

The sale goes through Dec. 25, so you have plenty of time to grab one for your own home or to give as a gift.

$1,499 at Lowe’s (was $1,599)

You may not want to think about it, but if you live in an area that gets snow, you’ll need to start preparing now.

You can save $100 on this Self-propelled Cordless Electric Snow Blower, priced at $1,499. The snow blower throws snow up to 50 feet and can clear an 18-car driveway with eight inches of snow on a single charge.

This sale ends Nov. 15, so you’ll have a few extra days to order it unless it sells out.

$3.98 at Lowe’s

A Lowe’s exclusive, this 100-count set of incandescent clear lights can be used indoors or outside.

Priced at $3.98 through Nov. 8, they are more than 20-feet long and can be connected to up to five sets. They come with spare bulbs and fuses.

