The best beauty and fashion deals at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

It’s finally here! Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is officially underway, and if you’re a fashionista or beauty maven, you’ll find everything from luxury skincare to trendy boots deeply discounted for the next 48 hours.
The sale is for Prime members only, so if you haven’t signed up for a membership yet, now’s the time.
Here are the best deals we found (so far) on skincare, makeup, clothing and shoes happening on Amazon during the sale. We’re also keeping track of the best overall deals on all kinds of goods at the sale, including home and kitchen items, and the best lawn and garden deals (because you’re probably still getting your yard ready for winter, right?).
Skincare Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- AMOREPACIFIC Treatment Enzyme Cleansing Foam – $31.20 (was $52)
- Finishing Touch Silicone Face Cleanser – $8.82 (was $39.98)
- innisfree Green Tea Balancing Cream – $15.40 (was $22)
- Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer -$28 (was $40)
- GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum- $47.60 (was $68)
Makeup Deals
Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette
- Laura Geller Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation – $20 (was $36)
- Temptu AirPod Pro Refillable Cartridge – $30.80 (was $40)
- Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick – $5.95 (was $10.49)
- erobian Color Correcting Water with Centella Asiatica- $36.80 (was $46)
- jane iredale PureLash Extender and Conditioner – $19.76 (was $26)
Clothing Deals
Calvin Klein Women’s Hi-Rise Jeans Slim Crop Denim
- Michael Kors Women’s Pyper Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Cheetah Watch – $59 (was $180)
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Compression Leggings – $14.87 (was $49.50)
- Karl Lagerfeld Soft Solid Hoodie – $99 (was $129)
- The Children’s Place Boys’ Windbreaker Jacket – $12.24 (was $34.95)
- Simple Joys by Carter’s 3-Pack Thermal Leggings – $9 (was $12.40)
Deals on Shoes
Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Dezi Mid Calf Boot
- Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women’s Lug Sole Maeva Combat Boot- $102.41 (was $199)
- Peloton Cycling Shoes – $87.50 (was $125)
- Adidas CloudFoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe Black/White/Carbon -$43.90 (was $75)
- Jessica Simpson Women’s Knee High Brynee Boot -$67.35 (was $149)
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.