Benjamin Larson bound over for trial in Fond du Lac County human remains case

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Benjamin C. Larson has been bound over for trial in a Fond du Lac County case involving human remains found at his residence.

Larson waived his preliminary hearing Friday in State of Wisconsin vs. Benjamin C. Larson, Case No. 2026CF000619. Before the waiver, Judge Edelstein denied Larson's motion to dismiss the criminal complaint.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at 1:15 p.m.

District Attorney Eric Toney said the case involves sacred Tribal burial remains.

"We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to protect sacred Tribal burial remains and the overall protection of our community. The public has been helpful with tips during this investigation, and we continue to ask for their assistance related to this Defendant and the human remains located in his residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Detective Tyler Tikkanen at 920-906-4777," Toney said.

The case is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and prosecuted by District Attorney Toney.

Larson is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.