UPDATE: Victim of Bellevue deadly fire identified

UPDATE: Officials have identified the victim of a Bellevue deadly fire as 82-year-old Marie Bayne.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Marie Bayne was found dead at the scene of a Sunday morning fire in the village of Bellevue.

83-year-old Bruce Bayne was taken to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries are unclear.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. of Sunday in the 100 block of Scarlet Lane, officials said.

Deputies say the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire Sunday morning in the Village of Bellevue, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

