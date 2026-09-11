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Missing endangered teen in the Village of Bellevue

valeria
Brown County Sheriff's Office
valeria
Ayvar
Posted

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Valeria Ayvar, who is considered missing and endangered.

Officials said Ayvar was last seen Monday around 6:30 p.m. near Eldorado Drive in the Village of Bellevue. Ayvar is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with straight brown-reddish hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, light blue pants and Adidas slide sandals, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Wilson at 920-448-6192 or call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

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