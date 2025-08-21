HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Authorities searching for missing Bellevue woman

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for 42-year-old Xiomara C. Romero-Sanchez from Bellevue. She was last seen on Aug. 8 at 1331 Bellevue St. in the village of Bellevue.

Deputies say there is no information to suggest foul play, but there is concern for her well-being.

Romero-Sanchez is 5'2'' and 110 lbs. She is Hispanic with short, dark hair and has an implanted chest port.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Romero-Sanchez, please contact Sgt. Marc Shield at (920) 448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov. Contact 911 in the event of an emergency.