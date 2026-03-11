Fatal Bellevue house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — A house fire in the Village of Bellevue earlier this month has claimed the life of one resident, officials said.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a blaze March 1 at 8:31 a.m. in the 100 block of Scarlet Lane. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the home.

One occupant had escaped before firefighters arrived, while another remained inside. Engine 9 crews found the second person and removed them from the building. Despite emergency responders’ efforts, the individual died March 9 at the hospital.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families impacted by this tragic incident,” the department said in a statement.

Investigators with the department’s Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Officials urge neighbors to use large, deep, non-tip ashtrays; avoid smoking indoors; and thoroughly extinguish cigarette butts with water before discarding them.

The department also emphasized the importance of working smoke alarms in every home. Residents needing assistance with smoke alarms can call the fire department at 920-448‑3303 or visit greenbayfd.com.