Chickens saved from Sunday night fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Multiple chickens were saved from a fire in the village of Bellevue on Sunday night, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to the 3500 block of Eaton Road at 6:15 p.m for reports of a barn on fire.

Crews on scene found flames near a chicken coup area, and quickly knocked down the blaze with a hose line.

According to the release, the fire appears to have started from a wood burning stove used to heat the livestock area inside the barn. Firefighters say multiple chickens were saved from the flames.

The estimated dollar loss is at $5,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.