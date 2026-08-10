Bellevue board to consider temporary moratorium on data centers

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Bellevue Village Board is expected to consider a proposed 12-month moratorium on data centers during its meeting Wednesday following concerns raised by residents.

A public hearing is scheduled to gather feedback on the temporary moratorium proposal, according to an agenda shared by Village Trustee Tom Murphy.

Additional agenda items include discussion of leasing a storage facility for off-season village vehicles and updates on the Costco Way and Landmark Boulevard intersection project.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 3100 Eaton Road, and will be livestreamed on Facebook. The full agenda is available on the village’s website.