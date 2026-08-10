Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Bellevue

Actions

Bellevue board to consider temporary moratorium on data centers

bellevue drone
NBC 26
File drone of the Village of Bellevue
bellevue drone
Posted

VILLAGE OF BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Bellevue Village Board is expected to consider a proposed 12-month moratorium on data centers during its meeting Wednesday following concerns raised by residents.

A public hearing is scheduled to gather feedback on the temporary moratorium proposal, according to an agenda shared by Village Trustee Tom Murphy.

Additional agenda items include discussion of leasing a storage facility for off-season village vehicles and updates on the Costco Way and Landmark Boulevard intersection project.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 3100 Eaton Road, and will be livestreamed on Facebook. The full agenda is available on the village’s website.

GREEN BAY 770x150 Jess n Claire.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters