BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — No one was hurt, but ten detached garages were damaged in a fire on Friday afternoon in Bellevue, according to firefighters.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive for reports of a structure fire.

NBC 26 was on scene and firefighters tell us that no one was hurt, but ten detached garages were damaged from the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 online and on air as we get more details.