The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Things aren’t getting any cooler this August, but there are more ways to beat the heat than a trip to your neighborhood pool or sticking your head in the freezer. If you want to be a hero to your kids, you owe it to yourself to check out this massive inflatable bounce house/splash pad combo, currently on sale from Walmart for only $255.99.

$255.99 (was $531) at Walmart

For now, it’s exclusively an online deal, and there’s no coupon required — though there’s no telling how long the price will last. It’s a drop of $275 from the original price of $531, and the timing couldn’t be better with temperatures consistently hitting the 90s and above throughout the south and midwest U.S. We’re seeing mid-sized bounce houses hovering around $300-$350 on Amazon, and many of them don’t have the features of this sprawling play place.

This colorful castle is designed for kids aged 3-10, who can climb from the main bounce house area up to a water slide. At the bottom of the slide, a splash pool awaits, and there’s even a water cannon kids can use to wage war on the summer heat.

MORE: 11 things on sale this week that are worth the money

It’s enough to tempt parents to jump in and join the fun, but alas, it’s only designed for those 100 pounds or below. Good news for mom and dad, though: The bounce house does come with a 740W air blower that makes for quick and easy inflation. Just blow it up, hook in your water hose and you’re ready for playtime.

It’s ideal for birthday parties, play dates or any day the kids need a cooldown.

Buy the Costway Inflatable Bounce House Kid Water Splash Pool Slide Jumping Castle w/740W Blower at Walmart for $255.99 (was $531).

This combo bounce house and splash pool is $275 off right now by Tod Caviness originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.