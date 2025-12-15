Avian flu detected in Dodge County dairy herd

DODGE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says they found a case of avian flu in a dairy herd from Dodge County.

According to the DATCP, this is the first detection of avian influenza in Wisconsin dairy cows.

DATCP says the case is “highly pathogenic and the impacted farm has been quarantined.

“Per USDA, there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or consumer health as products are pasteurized prior to entering the market,” DATCP says in a press release. “The CDC considers the human health risk for this virus to be low.”

DATCP says it’s important for cattle and poultry owners to register their premises with the state.