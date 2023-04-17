4 killed, 28 injured in shooting at 16th birthday party in Alabama

At least four people are dead in a small Alabama community after a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party.

Local media outlets are reporting as many as 28 others were injured, citing local law enforcement. The incident occurred in Dadeville, about an hour northeast of Montgomery. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened in the downtown area around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The chaplain for the local police department and the local high school football team said most of the victims were teenagers, and a star athlete was among those killed.

"This is gonna be a long, complicated process. We're going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families," said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

There is still no word on what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and the White House says it is in touch with local law enforcement and is closely monitoring the situation.