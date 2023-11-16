Atlanta awarded 2025 MLB All-Star Game after having it pulled in 2021

Two years after Atlanta lost the Major League Baseball All-Star game over backlash to Georgia's controversial voting law changes, the city is now getting the Midsummer Classic back.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the league has awarded the 2025 All-Star Game and all accompanying events to the Atlanta Braves. This marks the third time that Atlanta will host the event but it will be the first at Truist Park, which has been the Braves' home since 2017.

"As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game," Manfred said in a statement. "Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta [entertainment district] will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways."

The 2021 MLB All-Star game was originally supposed to be hosted by Atlanta but was later moved to the home of the Colorado Rockies after critics complained that Georgia's voting law changes were too restrictive. Manfred said he made the decision to move the event after meeting with members of the Players Alliance, which was formed by Black ballplayers following the death of George Floyd one year earlier.

Some estimates claim that decision likely cost the city of Atlanta upwards of $100 million. Nonetheless, Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said the organization is "thrilled" that the MLB has decided to return in 2025.

"Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events," McGuirk said following the announcement. "I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer."

