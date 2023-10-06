Local fast food manager accused of sex crimes against 15-year-olds in court

Joshua Johnson was a manager at Culver's in Suamico as recently as 2022 and Freddy's in Bellevue in 2023

The accusations against Johnson include having sex with two underage employees from the Freddy's at his De Pere apartment

He is also charged with sexual assault against a third girl, a Bay Port High School student who worked for him at the Culver's, when she was 15 years old

In total, Johnson is charged with nine felony counts including repeated acts of sexual assault of a child and first degree sexual assault of a child under age 16 by use or threat of force or violence

Johnson was back in court Friday, after being initially booked in early August, 10 days after one of the victim's parents reported him to De Pere police

Video shows Johnson appearing in court virtually from the Brown County Jail

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The former Culver's and Freddy's manager charged with sexually assaulting three different underage employees was back in court today. 37-year-old Joshua Johnson was charged with nine felony counts of sex-related crimes in August.

There are three victims alleging sex crimes against Johnson. All three are girls who were 15 years old when they worked for Johnson at either the Suamico Culver's or this Freddy's location in Bellevue. Two of them say Johnson brought them to his De Pere apartment for sex. The third claims he sexually assaulted her at work. The alleged crimes happened between late October of 2022 and July of 2023.

In court today, commissioner Cynthia Vopal says the state has yet to find Johnson an attorney.

"Do you want me to push this matter out so that they can find you an attorney?" Vopal said.

Johnson responded with the only two words he'd say during the court proceedings:

"Yes please," he said.

The sexual assault of a child charge alone carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. Johnson is next scheduled in court on November 10.

