Working overtime: Why the Economy Inn must work so hard to fix the reputation of their hotel

Taking the place of the controversial former Rodeway Inn is the new Economy Inn hotel.

“Yes, I know that everything on his record is very bad. That's the reason we’re changing everything. Name and everything,” said Singh.

That’s the voice of Harjinder Singh, talking about the former Rodeway Inn.

“Just go in the room and check-in there everywhere in the hallway everywhere,” said Singh.

Just a few months after the Grand Chute Rodeway Inn lost its license, Singh moved to a new hotel in its place, and he was an owner willing to make some changes.

“I throw every single thing outside and put in everything new. You cannot find anything old in there that belongs to him,” said Singh.

About a month ago, I spoke with Grand Chute police Chief Greg Peterson about Singh, who was in the process of applying for a hotel license.

“We’re hopeful that he follows through with his intent to operate it in a professional manner,” said Chief Peterson.

On Tuesday, the town board approved the hotel's license.

Since the Economy Inn moved into the building it’s gotten a facelift. New everything from mattresses, paint and TVs.

Chief Peterson hopes the neighbors have noticed.

“We heard from so many of the neighbors to the south and north primarily of the hotel that there were problems associated with the clientele,” said Chief Peterson.

In May, Jessica, the owner of All Things Jerky, told us about the safety and solicitation problems she’s faced which she said was brought by the hotel. But she has something very different to say now.

“We haven’t had any issues. So, it just gives us peace of mind that okay, going forward, this is a positive change,” said Jessica.

And how does that feel after all of what you went through?

“Well, it feels amazing to know that my employees are safe. Hopefully that long-term this is a place in the city that can have a positive impact instead of a negative one,” said Jessica.

A statement echoed by Singh.

“Yes, that’s the reason I want people to come down there, look themselves. Whoever comes, they’ll love it,” said Singh.

Outagamie County Health declined to comment on the inspections they’ve conducted but we know from the Town of Grand Chute that they expressed their support for approval of the license.

In Grand Chute, Olivia Acree NBC 26.