Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announce opening date for new slide

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced on Thursday that the new Capital Credit Union Slide will open on May 30 ahead of the team's 6:40 p.m. game against the Peoria Chiefs.

Fans of all ages will be allowed down the slide for $2 a ride while children 12 and under can get unlimited slides with a $7 wristband in the Kid's Zone.

The slide was modeled after Bernie Brewer's slide at American Family Field. The Timber Rattlers have been affiliated with the Brewers since the 2009 season.

Measuring 30 feet, the slide was part of the recent off-season renovations to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Other renovations unveiled on opening day were new seating areas, improved player amenities, and an expanded concourse that encircles the entire stadium.

