APPLETON (NBC 26) — As federal hemp rules are set to change, a Plymouth cannabis business is calling for consistent statewide safety standards — warning that restrictions without a clear regulatory framework could leave consumers turning to unregulated products.

For one Wisconsin hemp business owner, the answer to uncertainty surrounding the industry's future isn't fewer rules. It's clearer ones.

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Wisconsin hemp business calls for clearer regulations as federal changes loom

At 3 Tall Pines Cannabis Company in Plymouth, owner Craig Thrawn says he's been asking lawmakers to establish consistent regulations that protect consumers while allowing businesses to operate responsibly.

"That's what we've been asking for is more regulation, more legislation, tell us what you want, and what you don't want, so we can continue to grow in this industry," Thrawn said.

Why hemp regulations matter

Under Wisconsin law, hemp is defined in part by its delta-9 THC concentration. That distinction has allowed some intoxicating hemp-derived products, including those containing delta-8 THC, to be sold legally.

While both delta-8 and delta-9 THC can produce a high, CBD is generally considered non-intoxicating.

Now, an upcoming change to the federal definition of hemp could affect which products can legally remain on the market.

For businesses like 3 Tall Pines, the concern isn't simply about adding regulations. It's about making sure consumers continue to have access to products that are tested and sold through legitimate businesses.

At Pinebox Dispensary, the company's Appleton storefront, manager Ryan Van Hammond worries that losing access to regulated products could create another problem.

"You're going to force a lot of people back to the black market looking for products that aren't safe, aren't tested, aren't regulated," Van Hammond said.

Wisconsin lawmakers considered additional safeguards

Consumer safety has also been part of the discussion at the state Capitol.

Senate Bill 681, introduced by state Sen. Eric Wimberger, proposed additional regulations for hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including a minimum purchasing age of 21, independent product testing and child-resistant packaging.

The proposal also included licensing requirements and a distribution system modeled after Wisconsin's alcohol industry.

The discussion comes amid concerns about children being exposed to cannabis products. According to the Wisconsin Poison Center, calls involving cannabis exposures among children have increased.

However, those exposure reports are not necessarily limited to hemp-derived products.

Senate Bill 681 did not pass during the legislative session that ended in March 2026, leaving questions about what statewide regulations lawmakers might consider next.

A push for consistent rules

Thrawn says 3 Tall Pines already follows several of the safety practices lawmakers have discussed, including checking customers' identification and testing products.

But he believes those protections should be clearly established across the industry rather than left to individual businesses.

"So self regulating, I think Wisconsin's done a damn good job. There's not much more we're asking for. You know, let's just put that on paper for us," Thrawn said.

The federal government is also moving toward a stricter definition of hemp that accounts for total THC rather than only delta-9 THC.

Wisconsin's definition, however, will not automatically change alongside the federal law, potentially creating a situation where certain products are permitted under state law but restricted federally.

For Thrawn, that uncertainty reinforces his message to lawmakers: Establish clear, consistent standards so businesses and consumers know what to expect.