Why do we play Taps to honor the fallen on Memorial Day?

APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the third year in a row, Fleet Farm hosted Taps Across America for Memorial Day.

“We started in 2021 with five stores and then in 2022 we expanded to all 47 stores — this year 48 stores — and we're very, very happy to be involved with this,” said Appleton Fleet Farm General Manager Mike Ogaard.

The ceremony took place at 3 p.m. at all Fleet Farm locations.

Taps Across America honors the men and women who have lost their lives in the service of our country.

Jill Quigley performed with her husband in Appleton.

“You know, we weren't in the service, and so being able to pick up our bugle and do something that means a lot to a lot of people just is really fulfilling,” said Quigley.

She also said the movement isn't just for Fleet Farm stores. Anywhere a musician is inspired to participate, that performer is part of the movement.

“Not just trumpeters or buglers; people with saxophones or any other instrument – we met a lady a couple years ago who played a keyboard," said Quigley.

At the Howard Fleet Farm location, Vietnam veteran Chuck Garven observed from the gathered crowd of people.

“I'm a Vietnam veteran; I almost lost my life. I was wounded, and men died in my outfit where I was at that night. So when you see the cost… I mean, we should never take that for granted,” Garven said.

He also explained the significance of why we play Taps on Memorial Day.

"When I was in boot camp, they would play Taps at the close of the day. You know, it'd be a soothing sound, as opposed to Reveille in the morning, early in the morning," said Garven.

Taps is the song of relaxation. It honors those who served and are now at rest.

"I take it very seriously, and I don't get nervous until right before I play that first note and then it calms all down because I know what it means to everybody, and that I need to play it well, but I will play it well. Because it has such power," said Quigley.

